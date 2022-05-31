MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

