Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

