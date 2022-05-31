Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,973,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

