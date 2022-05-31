Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

MREO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 654,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

