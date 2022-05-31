Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Update

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHGU stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

