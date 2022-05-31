Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Update

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MHGU stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.