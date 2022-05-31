Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $503,600.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $40.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,307.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,430.19.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

