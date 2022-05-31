MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in May

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 317,241 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,692. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

