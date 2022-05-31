Michael Francis Guy Mikuska Sells 20,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,631.96.

Michael Francis Guy Mikuska also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,035. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.81. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$7.53.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.87.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.