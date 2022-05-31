Michael Francis Guy Mikuska Sells 78,076 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,880.72.

Michael Francis Guy Mikuska also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 577,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,035. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.30.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

SES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.87.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

