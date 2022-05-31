MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MICT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 4,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,088. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

