Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

