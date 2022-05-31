Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.