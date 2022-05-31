Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,593 shares of company stock worth $40,978. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 377,007 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The stock has a market cap of $438.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

MPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

