Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

