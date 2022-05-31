Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 1,272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 797.4 days.
Shares of MRVGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071. Mirvac Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.
Mirvac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
