Mizuho Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $23.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.