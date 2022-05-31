Mizuho Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $92.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

DVN opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $75.83.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,799 shares of company stock worth $10,296,683 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

