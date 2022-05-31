Mizuho Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $65.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Yale University bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

