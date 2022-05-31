Mizuho Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $342.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $282.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,925 shares of company stock worth $16,955,443. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

