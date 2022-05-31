Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.
Model N stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
