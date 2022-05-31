Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

