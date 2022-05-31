Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 35,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,198. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,403,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth about $21,688,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

