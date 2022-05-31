Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.
Momentive Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 35,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,198. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
