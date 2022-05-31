Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

MNTV opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.