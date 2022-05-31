Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GBARF stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.38. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,657. Monarch Mining has a 52-week low of 0.34 and a 52-week high of 0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price for the company.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

