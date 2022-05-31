Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $430.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.52 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after buying an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $455.85 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $333.44 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.72.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.