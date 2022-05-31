Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

