Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

