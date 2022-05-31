Morgan Stanley Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 800 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.97) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.31) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 516 ($6.53). The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 534.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 563.99. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($121,457.49). Insiders acquired 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

