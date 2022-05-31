Morgan Stanley Boosts Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $15.50

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.10 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. 24,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 13.3% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 99.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 418,059 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

