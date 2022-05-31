Morgan Stanley Boosts Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €6.60

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.
