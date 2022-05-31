Morgan Stanley Boosts Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €6.60

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.