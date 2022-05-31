Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,037,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

