Morgan Stanley Cuts Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €1.70

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Shares of AFLYY stock remained flat at $$3.72 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

