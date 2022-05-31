Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $115.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

ALLE traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,411. Allegion has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

