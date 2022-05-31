Morgan Stanley Cuts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $449.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.44.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.08. 2,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,527. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.16. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.