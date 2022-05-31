Morgan Stanley Cuts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $228.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.29.

WSO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.76. 7,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

