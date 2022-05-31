Morgan Stanley Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $122.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 10,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,286. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

