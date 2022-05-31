Morgan Stanley Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Underweight

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

