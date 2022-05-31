Morgan Stanley Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $52.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 11,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,665. Cognex has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

