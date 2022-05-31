Morgan Stanley Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $42.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

