Morgan Stanley Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $170.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.55. 15,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

