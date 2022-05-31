Morgan Stanley Trims Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price to $15.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 8,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,110. Hayward has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,802,997 shares of company stock worth $136,183,069 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hayward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after buying an additional 312,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.