Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,705 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.70, for a total value of $2,008,693.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,261,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.03. 166,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.53 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

