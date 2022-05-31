Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

