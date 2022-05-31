Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.79. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

