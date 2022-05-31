Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $1.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $7.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,331.94% and a negative return on equity of 152.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

