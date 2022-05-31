Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $1.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $7.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

