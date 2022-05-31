Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $830.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Movado Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Movado Group by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

