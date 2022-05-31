Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,926. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

