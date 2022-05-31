MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 928,086 shares valued at $41,304,734. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $91,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

