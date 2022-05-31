Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after buying an additional 104,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

